KALI’S TRIPLE CROWN AS PANACEA NAMED FINALIST FOR 3RD INTERNATIONAL STARTUP OF THE YEAR AT 20TH STEVIE AWARDS FOR WOMEN
Panacea® Moving Like A Tremendous Machine Toward 3rd International Startup Of The Year Stevie Award for Regenerative Technologies In Health
The collective is finally waking up to the reality that globally 60-75% of us dying too young of chronic illness and disease, Panacea changes that trajectory with solutions rather than speculation.”SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITES STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WOODBURY, MINNESOTA, USA, September 29, 2023, Panacea was named a Finalist in the Startup of the Year category in the 20th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and ultimately will be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner at the event in New York City on November 10, 2023.
— AK, Panacea Founder, CEO, CSO
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.
Alicia Kali, Founder, of Panacea has previously won over a dozen National and International Awards, including Startup of the Year 2020 & 2022, as well as awards for Brain Science Innovation, Executive Leadership, Woman of the Year, Organization of the Year, Female Innovator of the Year, Most Innovative Woman and the Truth Star Award. In addition, Kali received as a 2019 nomination for the coveted Johnson & Johnson Innovation Award, considered a pre-cursor to the Nobel Prize, for her pioneering work in head trauma, inclusive of the cure, neuroprevention and diagnostics of concussion, for which she is still considered best in the world.
Founder, Alicia Kali, her Vice Presidents, Dr. Todd Holmes, Dr. Todd Smith, and the rest of the passionate team at Panacea, offer deep and sincere thanks to their Dubai colleagues and family for their diligence, faith and commitment through Panacea’s evolution. This, along with a shared commitment to health of humanity, love of the unfathomable “triple crown” by adoration for horses, and knowing the impossible is indeed possible for the future of health for humanity. Panacea and Dubai colleagues and family, wish to congratulate all of this year’s Stevie Award winners for their dedication and hard work not only in serving their respective organizations, but for being an inspiration to women and girls around the world.
“Panacea innovation has the power to reverse the current trajectory of human health globally, as we are presently amid an active “die off” due to factors beyond global warming. The Washington Post recently agreed, publishing a revealing article “America’s Epidemic of Chronic Illness Is Killing Us Too Soon”. Presently 60% of Americans have a chronic illness, 40% have two or more, this among all age groups, with a whopping 9% increase in just three years pre-Covid.” These numbers echo an alarming global trend.
About Panacea
Panacea is founded on over 35 years of R&D in regeneration of the brain and biochemical center of health (CNS, SNS, ANS), having evolved to organ structures, gene expression and genesis, delivering discoveries founded in work that is considered the biological framework of Einstein’s unfinished “Unifying Theory” to revolutionize health in service to humanity.
Panacea, hailed as a “Super Unicorn” leads with three divisions: Panacea NeuroGen, a vast portfolio of pharmaceutical innovations across numerous scientific and medical disciplines in regenerative medicine for the brain (CNS) inclusive of numerous diagnoses, and a non-opioid pain pill whose core is regenerative of nerves. Panacea Biomed, a novel nutritional ingredient supporting the body and brain beyond probiotics, answering the microbiome. And Panacea Pre-Sci, diagnosing disease and pre-disease states while empowering patients via regenerative medicine. Further Information at: www.Panacea-YOUAreTheReason.com
