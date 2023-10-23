Dr. Kimberly Harms to Release Book on Preparing for End of Life
Dr. Kimberly Harms guides readers on creating a lasting legacy following the end of life.
Are You Ready? How to Build a Legacy to Die For is a must-read so that we better understand how we are building our legacy step-by-step, person-by-person, year-by-year.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kimberly Harms is a former grief counselor who has experienced many unexpected losses in her own life. Harms' experiences with loss, grief and calamity motivated her to write this book. Are You Ready? How to Build a Legacy to Die For is a book in three parts.
— Carol Rueppel
Part One encourages readers to focus their lives on building positive legacies such as love, peace, trust, education, and hard work. Readers will meet incredible people who have lived lives full of hope and resilience and have passed these traits on through multiple generations.
Part Two examines the process of death itself and asks the question: “Is death a grim or gentle reaper?” The fascinating research on near death experiences and life after death is explored with the understanding that this topic yields different beliefs.
Part Three is a workbook to help readers prepare their loved ones for a life lived without them. It includes a complete checklist and discussion of traditional legacy documents such as a will, health care directive, and password record as well as an emotional life insurance plan to psychologically help loved ones survive and thrive following loss. The workbook includes handy templates to encourage readers to write legacy letters, reconciliation letters, and even a letter to help their survivors understand the mourning process.
Are You Ready? has received rave reviews.
Steven Johnson, a Multiple Emmy Award winning producer, executive director and co-founder, Five Stone Media, and LifeSupport Resources says, “Kim Harms is a hero. And I can’t say that about many people I have known. We’ve had the opportunity to capture her story in digital interviews with Kim and her husband Jim, and there are few who have faced pain and suffering like the Harms, but yet Kim keeps her eyes above, and God is using her heartbreaking story to now help others with the wisdom she has gained through tragedy. “Are You Ready? How to Build a Legacy to Die For” is a well-thought-out story and a blueprint for how we can love our families, and our neighbors well with the short time we all have been given in our earthly bodies. She is absolutely correct in her cultural observation that we will go to extremes to extend our lives by 1 day, 1 month, 1 year, etc., rather than taking the time to thoughtfully look at our legacy and what simple steps we can take now to provide a legacy plan for our loved ones after we are gone. I highly recommend this book for all of us and as a wonderful gift for a friend. What is your legacy going to be?”
Dr. Sheryl Ramstad JD, DNP, MN, RN writes, “This book is a must read for all ages. It contains important ideas that should be considered by everyone wanting to ensure that family and friends understand their intentions. No greater legacy can be left.”
Kathy B. Dempsey, RN, MED, CSP, author of Shed or You’re Dead® says, “Don’t read this book! Unless you want to Be READY! Kim’s riveting account of stories will captivate you and make you think. It was hard to put the book down. It’s packed full of resources that will prepare you and your family for end of life and the legacy you want to build now! As my husband, Ron Black, said before his death. You die well by living well today!”
Lindsay Strand, former television journalist, consultant and real estate professional adds, “Kim weaves her dramatic life story with expert advice on living your best life and sharing it with close family and generations to come. You’ll be glad you read it as you build your legacy.”
Carol Rueppel, retired television executive says, “Are You Ready? How to Build a Legacy to Die For is a must-read so that we better understand how we are building our legacy step-by-step, person-by-person, year-by-year. She makes it clear we should not leave these important conversations until it is too late.”
Dr. Kimberly Harms has written a book that inspires readers to create a lasting legacy while also providing a practical and easy to follow guide through the process of preparing loved one's for a life without them.
Are You Ready? How to Build a Legacy to Die For by Dr. Kimberly Harms is published by Muse Literary and will be released on Monday October 23, 2023.
Camille Brown
Red Clover Digital
camille@redcloverdigital.com