REMINDER/Media Advisory: TELUS Friendly Future Foundation launches new $50 million TELUS Student Bursary Fund – the largest bursary fund in Canada

With 75 per cent of students finding it challenging to afford post-secondary education, the TELUS Student Bursary will support hundreds of students each year who are committed to making a difference in their communities

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, October 11, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation will officially announce the launch of Canada’s largest bursary fund, the TELUS Student Bursary , supporting students facing financial barriers impacting their ability to enroll or continue their education. Created through a $25 million endowment gift from TELUS, along with an additional $25 million commitment in fundraising from TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, TELUS Student Bursaries are awarded annually to youth between the ages of 17 and 29 who are accepted into, or attending, any undergraduate degree or diploma program at any Canadian college, university or polytechnic institute, enabling youth across the country to access higher education.

To learn more visit friendlyfuture.com .

Details of the event:

What:

Funding announcement supporting students facing financial barriers impacting their ability to enroll or continue their post-secondary education.

Pursuing post-secondary education can have significant financial barriers for capable students across Canada, with nearly 1-in-3 students saying they have considered withdrawing before they complete their education due to costs.

Media interviews and photo opportunities



Who: Photo opportunities and interviews:

Ashif Mawji, Board Chair, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation can speak to the role of the TELUS Community Boards across Canada and how the bursary fund offers well-rounded long term support to youth

can speak to the role of the TELUS Community Boards across Canada and how the bursary fund offers well-rounded long term support to youth Shanan Spencer- Brown , Executive Director, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation can speak to the fund and its expected impact on students

can speak to the fund and its expected impact on students Bursary recipients Clementine and Jolie , whose incredible stories will be shared, including how they want to affect positive change in their communities through their studies and how the bursary will help them achieve their career and social impact goals

, whose incredible stories will be shared, including how they want to affect positive change in their communities through their studies and how the bursary will help them achieve their career and social impact goals Cara Piperni, Director, Scholarships & Student Aid, McGill University , McGill University who, as an official education partner, can speak to the value and impact of this bursary and supporting students in pursuing their post-secondary education goals

who, as an official education partner, can speak to the value and impact of this bursary and supporting students in pursuing their post-secondary education goals Michael DeGagné, President and CEO, Indspire can share more on how the bursary helps to close gaps and address challenges specific to Indigenous communities and students across Canada



When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

9:45 a.m. EST - arrival & refreshments

10:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. EST - speakers & funding announcement

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST - networking, photo opportunities & media interviews



Where: TELUS Harbour

25 York Street, 3rd Floor Hosting Centre, Toronto ON, M5J 2V5



About TELUS Friendly Future Foundation

TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is a Canadian registered charity that believes all youth, regardless of circumstances, deserve an equal opportunity to reach their full potential. By funding more than 500 charities each year that provide education and health programs, many enabled by technology, along with providing educational bursaries, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is helping more than 2 million youth in communities across Canada build skills, gain confidence and feel a sense of belonging. In 2022 alone, we provided more than $10.6 million in grants to charities across the country.

For more information on TELUS Friendly Future Foundation visit friendlyfuture.com .