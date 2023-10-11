Stellantis, Samsung SDI Announce Kokomo, Indiana as Site for Second U.S. StarPlus Energy Gigafactory

Joint venture will invest over $3.2 billon to co-locate new battery plant with gigafactory currently under construction

Combined annual production capacity of Kokomo gigafactories to reach 67 gigawatt hours (GWh)

Second StarPlus gigafactory production start planned for early 2027 and to create 1,400 new jobs; first StarPlus gigafactory expected to start production in first quarter of 2025

New gigafactory is sixth battery facility globally to support Stellantis’ bold electrification plan outlined in Dare Forward 2030

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 11, 2023 – Stellantis N.V. and Samsung SDI today announced that Kokomo, Indiana, will be the site for a second battery manufacturing facility in the United States as part of the StarPlus Energy joint venture. The new StarPlus Energy plant is expected to begin production in early 2027 with an annual capacity of 34 gigawatt hours (GWh). The joint venture company will invest over $3.2 billion (€2.8 billion) and create 1,400 new jobs in Kokomo and the surrounding areas. The total investment for both facilities will be over $6.3 billion (€5.5 billion) and create 2,800 total new jobs.

This will be the second StarPlus Energy gigafactory in Kokomo. Construction is already underway on the first StarPlus Energy gigafactory, which is on track to open by the first quarter of 2025 with an annual production capacity of 33 GWh.

“Our battery ecosystem is the foundation of our electrification strategy and our great partners Samsung SDI, the State of Indiana, and the City of Kokomo have created a compelling case for locating our sixth gigafactory in Kokomo,” said Mark Stewart, Stellantis COO North America. “The BEVs coming to our North America brands play an important role in our drive to offer clean, safe and affordable mobility for all and achieve the bold goal of carbon net zero by 2038.”

“Through construction of the second battery plant of StarPlus Energy, Samsung SDI will be establishing its largest production base for electric vehicle batteries in North America,” said Yoon-ho Choi, President and CEO of Samsung SDI. “We expect Stellantis brand vehicles powered by Samsung SDI batteries featuring supreme technologies to contribute to accelerating the U.S. transition to an era of electric vehicles.”

“Indiana’s economy is on a roll,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. “Today’s commitment from Stellantis and Samsung SDI will double the capital investment, the new jobs created, and the impact this joint venture will have on Kokomo and the state of Indiana for decades to come. This decision puts Hoosiers squarely at the center of innovating and developing the future of mobility, catalyzing Indiana’s leadership position in tomorrow’s global economy.”

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Stellantis, Samsung SDI, and their joint-venture StarPlus Energy for their continued commitment and investment in our community,” said Mayor Tyler Moore of Kokomo. “The addition of this second battery plant will solidify Kokomo as one of the largest electric vehicle battery producers in North America and shows that Kokomo continues to remain on the cutting edge of advanced automotive manufacturing.”

As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis announced plans of reaching a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. To achieve these sales targets, the Company is securing approximately 400 GWh of battery capacity. Stellantis is on track to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions.

