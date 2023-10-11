Solomon Islanders to join PALM scheme family accompaniment pilot launch in 2024.

Solomon Islanders participating in the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme will soon be able to bring immediate family members over to Australia under the PALM scheme family accompaniment pilot scheduled for launch in 2024.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade had sent its expression of interest to the Australian Government, stating its willingness to participate in the family accompaniment pilot program.

The Government of Australia has confirmed that the pilot earlier earmarked for late 2023 is delayed for early 2024 to ensure all legislative and administrative arrangements for the pilot are in place prior to families arriving.

The PALM scheme family accompaniment pilot will allow 200 eligible long-term PALM scheme workers from the Pacific to bring their immediate family members to Australia, provided that their respective Approved Employers give their consent

The Australian Government will run two selection processes in 2024 to identify the participating families.

Solomon Islands through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade in preparation for this opportunity, will develop procedures and requirements to ensure a successful selection process.

Solomon Islands is hopeful to be included in the second selection of countries in the pilot phase of the Family Accompaniments Programme later in 2024.

MFAET PRESS