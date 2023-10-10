Slovenia doubles aid for Palestinian refugees in the Middle East this year

SLOVENIA, October 10 - Slovenia unequivocally condemns acts of terrorism and attacks carried out by Hamas, and expresses its solidarity with Israel. At the same time, Slovenia deeply laments the unfortunate loss of innocent civilian lives in the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. It joins the international community in calling for an end to violence and the utmost respect for international humanitarian law. Slovenia is committed to preventing an escalation of the conflict and working towards stabilizing the situation, which is essential for initiating a peace process that can rekindle hope for a two-state solution.

An advocate of effective multilateralism, Slovenia actively cooperates with various international organisations to achieve its foreign policy objectives, including in the realm of international development cooperation and humanitarian aid. This collaboration extends to both policy formulation and the implementation of actions on the ground.

Given the recent developments in the Gaza Strip, including heavy bombardment and the rapidly deteriorating living conditions, the Slovenian Government, on proposal of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, has pledged an additional humanitarian contribution of EUR 150,000 to UNRWA. This decision effectively doubles Slovenia’s humanitarian aid to the Agency for the current year.

UNRWA is expected to issue a humanitarian appeal in the coming days to address the most urgent needs for the next three months. The appeal will encompass the Agency's immediate response in Gaza and the West Bank in the aftermath of the recent conflicts and the requirements of Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem for services directly related to what is happening on the ground - healthcare, food, fuel, assistance for displaced people, and protection.

Within the European Union, there is a shared consensus on the necessity of sustained humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian population in Gaza and the West Bank for as long as it is needed. The European Commission also continues to provide vital humanitarian aid. The humanitarian situation is growing increasingly dire and is expected to deteriorate further, underscoring the importance of additional aid channelled to the people of Gaza through the United Nations and its agency, UNRWA, which operates on the ground. Slovenia has a history of regular contributions to UNRWA's activities, with yearly donations ranging from EUR 50,000 to EUR 150,000. This emergency humanitarian aid will help alleviate the humanitarian crisis and protect human lives.

Since 2010, Slovenia has contributed a total of EUR 3,326,071 in humanitarian and development aid to the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. These funds have primarily been directed towards humanitarian projects aimed at the medical and psychosocial rehabilitation of Palestinian children, the training of experts in rehabilitation and psychosocial assistance, as well as humanitarian contributions to UNRWA.