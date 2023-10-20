Dr. Cara Antoine Releases Make it Personal: Discover the Five Dimensions of Human Collaboration in the Workplace
Dr. Cara Antoine Releases Make it Personal: Discover the Five Dimensions of Human Collaboration in the Workplace.NEW YORK, US, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an increasingly interconnected world, the importance of human collaboration cannot be overstated. Renowned global leader and innovative thinker Dr. Cara Lenore Antoine has just released a groundbreaking book that sheds light on the intricacies of human collaboration in the workplace. Titled "Make It Personal: Discover the Five Dimensions of Human Collaboration in the Workplace," this book offers profound insights into how personal connections are the key to success in any endeavor.
Drawing from her extensive career and experiences, Dr. Cara Antoine, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology, Innovation, and portfolio Officer of Capgemini Europe, takes readers on a journey through the world of collaboration, weaving together the art of music, technology, and leadership. With nearly three decades of dedicated experience at some of the world's most prestigious companies, Dr. Antoine is a powerful advocate for change and innovation at the intersection of technology and humanity.
In "Make It Personal," Dr. Antoine explores the notion that true collaboration emerges from the heart. She delves into the five dimensions of human collaboration, offering a fresh perspective on what drives successful relationships and sparks innovation in today's algorithm-driven world. Through relatable narratives and real-life inspired characters, Dr. Antoine's book provides readers with practical insights into nurturing workplace connections and driving transformation.
With accolades such as the "Global Leader of the Year Award" and "ESG Officer of the Year Award" to her name, Dr. Antoine is not only a trailblazer in the corporate world but also a dedicated advocate for diversity and equity in STEAM fields. She currently serves on several Boards, including as Chairwoman of Women In Tech Netherlands, where she champions women's empowerment worldwide.
"Make It Personal" is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the intricacies of human collaboration and harness its power for personal and professional growth. It is available now from Novo Publishers and can be found at leading bookstores and online retailers.
About Dr. Cara Lenore Antoine:
Dr. Cara Lenore Antoine is a renowned global leader, technology advocate, and empowering executive with nearly three decades of dedicated experience. As the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology, Innovation & Portfolio Officer of Capgemini Europe, she strategically advises global corporations on applying innovation to drive digital and cultural transformation. Dr. Antoine is a passionate advocate for diversity and equity in tech-focused fields and serves on several boards, including Women In Tech Netherlands.
About Novo Publishers:
Novo Publishers is a leading publisher committed to bringing thought-provoking and innovative books to readers worldwide. With a focus on insightful content that impacts society and the world, Novo Publishers collaborates with authors to bring their ideas to life and reach a global audience.
At the time of doing this press release, Cara's book has already climbed to bestselling status with #4 Rank in Communication Guides and #7 in Business Leadership Skills.
