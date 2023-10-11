Domestic investors open nearly 173,000 new securities accounts in September

HÀ NỘI - Domestic investors registered 172,695 new securities trading accounts in September, marking the second-highest number in over a year, according to the Việt Nam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC).

In the month, domestic organisations opened 90 new accounts, VSDC said.

As of September, the total number of accounts of domestic individual investors surpassed 7.76 million, equivalent to more than 8 per cent of the population.

In September, foreign individual investors and organisations registered 225 and 28 new accounts, respectively, lifting the total number of foreign accounts to 42,711.

The Vietnamese stock market has recorded a bullish third quarter, with consecutive billion-US-dollar trading sessions.

The average trading value in September increased by 11.2 per cent compared to the previous month, and up 85.4 per cent over the same period last year to VNĐ28.62 trillion per session.

The average trading value on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) and the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) reached VNĐ25.13 trillion and VNĐ2.38 trillion per session in September, up 12.7 per cent and 9.0 per cent month-on-month, respectively. Meanwhile, the value of each session on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) reached VNĐ1.10 trillion, down 11.3 per cent.

The stock market continued to lure capital inflows in the context that interest rates are declining rapidly, and other investment channels, such as real estate and corporate bonds, remain subdued.

HoSE is exerting every effort to put a trading system developed by the Korea Exchange (KRX) into operation at the end of 2023 in a bid to ensure the smooth operation of the market continuously and effectively.

Signed by HoSE and KRX in 2012, the project is expected to bring new products, trading, and payment solutions to the Vietnamese stock market, such as T 0 settlement, short selling, and option contracts. This will create a premise to solve the bottlenecks and move towards upgrading the market from frontier to emerging. VNS