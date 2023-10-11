Moldova launches new Computerised Transit System project

At the end of September, the Customs Service of the Republic of Moldova launched a New Computerised Transit System (NCTS) implementation project.

The project is financed by the European Union (around €1 million) and is implemented by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The NCTS will allow Moldova to contribute to the expansion of international transit operations and will benefit business and cross-border trade.

The deputy director of the Customs Service, Lidia Ababii, said the NCTS will be the first alignment and connection between Moldova’s national electronic system and trans-European information systems. Practical application of the NCTS will facilitate trade between the Republic of Moldova, the EU Member States and other countries, such as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Turkey, the Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia and Ukraine.

“This will create favourable conditions for the export of Moldovan products to the markets of these countries. It will also improve the quality of services provided to economic agents, reduce costs and delays caused by declaring goods on paper, and provide many other benefits for the business environment,” said Ababii.

The pilot project to implement the NCTS at a national level is to start in April 2024. The implementation of the system is set to begin in 2025.

