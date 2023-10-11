DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy Discusses Geothermal Growth with the CEO of the International Geothermal Association

Dr. Marit Brommer describes the pace at which the geothermal energy industry has advanced over the past 6 years

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepPower, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough geothermal drilling technology to access the Earth’s unlimited source of clean energy, today announced that in a recent Company podcast CEO Andrew Van Noy spoke with the CEO of the International Geothermal Association (IGA), Dr. Marit Brommer, about geothermal energy and the advancements the industry has experienced over the past 6 years.



During the conversation, Dr. Brommer reported that when she was appointed CEO of the IGA 6 years ago, geothermal was a “nice” and interesting technology that had small-scale impact without a “global voice”. Fast forward 5 years, the industry has changed drastically and with the global directives to become carbon neutral, the industry has seen great technological progress. This focused narrative to become less dependent on fossil fuels has allowed the IGA to bring together players throughout the industry and act as a collective voice.

Dr. Brommer commented, “We need to enhance the narrative and make sure we get the narrative and messaging right when it comes to educating lawmakers and the general public about the value of geothermal energy and how it can replace fossil fuels as a consistent baseload power generation opportunity.”

Dr. Brommer continued, “Not only do we need to constantly subsidize and get funding for new tech for innovation, which without innovation we will hit a dead end, but we also need to build an ecosystem… to develop and build out the geothermal industry from within and to educate politicians from without.”

The International Geothermal Association (IGA) is the leading global platform on geothermal energy. With its four pillars Visibility, Sustainability, Partnerships and Authority, it is committed to push geothermal as a gamechanger for achieving Sustainable Development Goal #7 which is providing affordable, clean, baseload energy for all.

The IGA connects the Global Geothermal Community, serving as a hub for networking opportunities aimed at promoting and supporting global geothermal development. With industry partners the IGA sets standards, matures the technology agenda and nurtures entrepreneurs engaged in clean technology.

Dr. Brommer has served as CEO of the IGA for the past 6 years. Prior to this role, she was an E&P Technologist at Shell, and Exploration and Production Geologist at Total E&P Netherlands, and a Team Leader and International Account Manager at Royal Haskoning. She received her PhD from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.

This podcast can be viewed at: https://deeppower.com/single-video.php?id=K3MDKXXujNw

To learn more about DeepPower, please visit https://deeppower.com/index.php

About DeepPower, Inc.

DeepPower is developing a breakthrough drilling technology to access Earth’s unlimited source of green geothermal energy. The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun and, harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. Current state-of-the-art drilling technology cannot drill deep enough to make geothermal cost effective at a global scale. We are developing a suite of breakthrough drilling technologies to boldly go where no humans have gone before. The deeper we go the more heat energy we can unleash. Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole drilled 5 miles deep can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. By plugging into this power deep within the Earth, we aim to provide direct access to an unlimited source of constant heat energy which can be used to produce low-cost green electricity anywhere in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, which may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact:

1 (800) 347-0589



