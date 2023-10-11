STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON WAR-TORN ISRAEL

The tragic deaths of two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Israel are a grim occurrence, and we offer our deepest sympathies to their families and loved ones.

We must stand ready to provide immediate assistance and support to our kababayans affected by the ongoing tension in Israel. We must ensure that the necessary aid reaches them, not only the victims of the violence but also their families.

Hinihimok ko ang ating mga kababayan na agad makipag-ugnayan sa embahada sa Tel Aviv para sa agarang tulong at impormasyon. May sapat na pondo ang gobyerno para maisakatuparan ang pag-uwi sa ating mga kababayan.

May P8.9 bilyon na alokasyon sa Emergency Repatriation Fund (ERF) na nasa pangangalaga ng Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) para sa kasalukuyang taon at nasa P693.5 milyon o 7% pa lamang ang nagagamit dito. Nasa kabuuang P9.1 bilyon ang nakaantabay na gastusin para tustusan ang agaran nilang pag-uwi.

To the families of the two OFWs, our hearts go out to you in your time of grief. May you find the strength to face this ordeal. Our entire nation mourns with you.