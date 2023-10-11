PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release

October 11, 2023 "ENSURE OFWs SAFETY," REVILLA URGES AMID ISRAEL-HAMAS CONFLICT SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on Wednesday (October 11) urged the government and its instrumentalities to take all possible actions to ensure the safety of Filipinos in Israel and Gaza, and that everyone is accounted for making sure no one will be left behind. This is after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed 2 Filipinos had been killed in the intensifying armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. It is not yet clear if the two casualties are included in the reported 6 missing Filipinos that the Philippine government continues to seek. "Nakakalungkot matanggap ang balita na dalawa sa ating mga kababayan sa Israel ay lubhang naapektuhan ng kasalukuyang sigalot na nauwi sa pagkawala ng kanilang buhay. Nakikidalamhati po tayo at nagluluksa kasama ng kanilang mga pamilya," Revilla shared. "Sa kabila nito, lalo akong nananawagan sa DFA at sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), gayundin sa buong pamahalaan, na tiyakin na nasa mabuting lagay na ang iba pa nating mga kababayan doon na maaari pang labis na maapektuhan. Dapat masiguro ang kanilang kaligtasan para hindi na madagdagan pa ang bilang ng mga kababayan nating nasawi. WE SHOULD ENSURE THAT NO FILIPINO WILL BE LEFT UNACCOUNTED FOR. NO ONE SHOULD BE LEFT BEHIND," the lawmaker added. The DFA two days ago has asked Filipinos in conflict areas to shelter in place, but Revilla assures that the Marcos administration is already putting in place a repatriation strategy. "Time is crucial in saving the lives of our kababayans in Israel. Kaya dapat siguruhin talaga na gagamitin natin ang lahat ng pagkakataon at oportunidad para madala natin sila sa mabuting kalagayan. Hindi tayo dapat magpatumpik-tumpik dahil buhay nila ang nakataya sa bawat segundong lumilipas," he stressed. "Tiwala ako sa kakayahan ng ating mga opisyal. Last April lang nakita natin kung paano ni-repatriate ang mga kababayan natin sa Sudan," the solon recalled. "I expect na ganito rin ang mangyayari ngayon." The solon further thanked the men and women of the DFA, DMW, and other government agencies for their service to overseas Filipinos in such difficult times. "I greatly commend our people for working tirelessly for our fellow Filipinos overseas and making sure that they are safe and sound. My spirit is high that you will ensure that all our remaining kababayans are accounted for," Revilla said in closing.