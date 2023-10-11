KraneShares Enters German ETF Market, Listing Six UCITS Strategies on the Deutsche Börse Xetra

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC ("KraneShares"), a global asset management firm known for its China-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative China investment strategies, today announced the cross-listing of six euro-denominated KraneShares ETFs on the Deutsche Börse Xetra, including:



KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF (Ticker: KWBE)

KWEB tracks the CSI Overseas China Internet Index. The Index consists of publicly traded China-based companies whose primary business or businesses are in the Internet and Internet-related sectors.



KraneShares MSCI China A 50 Connect UCITS ETF (Ticker: KBA)

KA50 tracks the MSCI China A 50 Connect Index. The Index comprises 50 large-cap Shanghai and Shenzhen listed stocks (A-shares) available through Stock Connect.

KURE tracks the MSCI China All Shares Health Care 10/40 Index. The Index is designed to track the equity market performance of Chinese companies engaged in the healthcare sector.

KSTR tracks the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 Index. The Index consists of the 50 largest companies listed on the SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) as determined by market capitalization and liquidity.



KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders UCITS ETF (Ticker: KESG)

KESG tracks the MSCI China ESG Leaders 10/40 Index. The Index aims to provide exposure to Chinese companies with high Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings relative to their sector peers. KESG has an Article 8 EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) Classification, meaning the fund promotes environmental or social characteristics and holds companies that follow good governance practices.

KARS tracks the performance of the Bloomberg Electric Vehicles ESG Screened Index. The Index consists of companies engaged in the production of electric vehicles and/or their components or engaged in other initiatives that may change the future of mobility. KARS has an Article 8 SFDR classification.

"By listing these six UCITS ETFs on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, we're pleased to offer German investors the opportunity to access companies that we consider to be China's industry frontrunners and instrumental in propelling China's growth trajectory for the decades ahead," said Dr. Xiaolin Chen, Head of International at KraneShares.

"Germany represents a key strategic growth market for KraneShares," said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. "We believe investors in the region have a strong affinity for investing in China, and our UCITS ETF range, which includes themes like China internet, electric vehicles, clean technology, China A-Shares, fixed income, and more, represent a differentiated approach for gaining exposure to the world's second-largest economy."

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. The firm focuses on providing investors with strategies to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. KraneShares ETFs represent innovative, first-to-market strategies developed based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. These strategies allow investors to stay current on global market trends and provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI).

In 2018, KraneShares established operations in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe to better deliver its renowned China-focused ETFs to investors in the region. In addition to launching UK/Europe-specific versions of its most popular US-listed funds, KraneShares also develops strategies tailored to meet the specific needs of its UK/European clients.

Contacts:

Joseph Dube – KraneShares, Head of Marketing

Joseph.Dube@kraneshares.com

