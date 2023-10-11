Juno DTS Appoints Jack Knott as Executive Advisor

Former ePac Flexible Packaging CEO joins all digital startup to help accelerate expansion

Cincinnati, Ohio USA, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juno DTS (Direct to Shape) today announced the appointment of Jack Knott as Executive Advisor to the all-digital startup. Knott has held CEO positions in the flexible packaging industry for nearly 40 years and most recently co-founded and led ePac Flexible Packaging to rapid growth and success as an all-digital platform.

Under Mr. Knott’s leadership, in just 7 years ePac grew from a single plant in Madison, Wisconsin to a global company with 23 plants operational across the globe serving thousands of customers. ePac was the first company in the world built to disrupt the flexible packaging industry with an all digital platform. Juno sees a lot of similarities between ePac’s evolution and the company’s own vision for scale and growth.

Launched a few years ago by a team led by Nick DiBlasi, Co-founder and CEO, Juno now has a fully operational digital can printing platform capable of producing 400 unique cans per minute. Having proven the technology in a commercial setting Juno is now hyper focused on production expansion, market adoption, and scale.

Mr DiBlasi noted, “We couldn’t be more excited to have Jack join our team here at Juno. His experience in starting and growing companies is unparalleled in the packaging industry, and we see quite a number of parallels between how we are approaching expansion and how ePac successfully accelerated their growth.”

“It is hugely rewarding to reflect on how ePac has made such a difference in the lives of our SMB customers, employees, and the communities we’ve served. We learned many lessons in building ePac which I believe can be directly applied to Juno to accelerate the company’s disruption of the packaging market with digital direct to shape manufacturing,” added Jack Knott.

Juno DTS was formed in 2020 with a vision of creating the world's first all-digital direct-to-shape printing press, and using it to create manufacturing plants throughout the world focused on the needs of small to medium sized businesses. Juno Studio™ offers customers the ability to highly customize their packaging, and to maximize the marketing value of each container produced with personalization and connected packaging technology.

