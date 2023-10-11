Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,902 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (x7), Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4007558

TROOPER:  Griffin Pearson                       

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  10-10-23 at 2247 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  US-5 / Pierce Road, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION:  Driving License Suspended - Criminal (DLS), Violation of Conditions of Release (x7)

 

ACCUSED:  Jamie Cates                                                

AGE:  28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Barnet, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/10/23 at approximately 2247 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol along US-5 near the intersection of Pierce Road in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a vehicle with several equipment violations traveling south. Troopers followed the vehicle on US-5 and conducted a traffic stop shortly after, at which point contact was made with the operator, Jamie Cates (28) of Barnet, VT. Investigation revealed Cates’ driver’s license was criminally suspended and that he was actively violating seven conditions of release. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was cited to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on 11/13/23 at 0830 hours for the above charges and later released.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  11-13-23 at 0830 hours           

COURT:  Caledonia County    

LODGED:  No

BAIL:  N/A 

MUG SHOT:  Included

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (x7), Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more