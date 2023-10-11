Submit Release
Berlin Barracks- MV Crash, DUI #4/DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A3005624                               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/10/2023

STREET: 289 VT Rte. 64

TOWN: Williamstown

WEATHER:  Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Andria Rossi

AGE: 42   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru  

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the area of 289 VT Rte. 64 in the town of Williamstown for a report of a motor vehicle crash.  Troopers arrived and spoke to the operator, identified as Andria Rossi.  Rossi showed signs on impairment on scene. Rossi was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and at the conclusion was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.  She was subsequently taken to the Berlin Barracks for processing and released with a citation. 

              

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Orange County

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/23 @ 0830 hours

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

