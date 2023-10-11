Berlin Barracks- MV Crash, DUI #4/DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A3005624
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/10/2023
STREET: 289 VT Rte. 64
TOWN: Williamstown
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Andria Rossi
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the area of 289 VT Rte. 64 in the town of Williamstown for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Troopers arrived and spoke to the operator, identified as Andria Rossi. Rossi showed signs on impairment on scene. Rossi was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and at the conclusion was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. She was subsequently taken to the Berlin Barracks for processing and released with a citation.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Orange County
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/23 @ 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.