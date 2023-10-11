Submit Release
Man Sought in a Burglary of a Restaurant

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek a man who burglarized a restaurant in the 2000 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

 

On Saturday, September 16, 2023, at approximately 6:02 a.m., the suspect broke through a front window and entered a restaurant. The suspect took money then fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/qQb9R0a0Vsw

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

