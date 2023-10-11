Man Sought in a Burglary of a Business

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek a man who burglarized a business in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, at approximately 4:04 a.m., the suspect forced open the front door and entered a business. The suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/UuWWlyA2YAs

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###