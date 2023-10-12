9th Annual Ordinary People Magazine Servant Awards to Commemorate Shalakemia Moffitt, a Renowned Motivational Speaker
My God-given purpose is the foundation of my entire brand.”MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shalakemia Moffitt, a globally recognized luminary in the world of business coaching, an inspiring motivational speaker, and a prolific author with an astonishing 100 million views on social media platforms, is poised to receive a prestigious accolade at the 9th Annual Ordinary People Magazine Servant Awards. The event will be hosted in Memphis, TN, and will celebrate outstanding leaders who exemplify the spirit of giving back to their communities.
— Shalakemia Moffitt
Hailing from the picturesque landscapes of Pennsylvania, Shalakemia Moffitt has shown an unwavering commitment to catalyzing positive change on a global scale. With an unparalleled online presence and an impressive 100 million views on various social media platforms, she has emerged as a transformative voice reshaping societal norms. Through her daily live videos and engaging social media interactions, she ignites inspiration within individuals, motivating them to unlock their boundless potential.
In Shalakemia Moffitt's own words, "My God-given purpose is the foundation of my entire brand." Her philosophy is characterized by an unwavering commitment to excellence, an unyielding dedication to serving others, and a deep passion for her craft.
Shalakemia's illustrious career boasts numerous accolades, including the prestigious President's Lifetime Achievement Award, the Boss'd Up Inspirational Woman Award, the Innovator of the Year Award, the Foster Parent of the Year Award, the Mom of Influence Award, and the Beautiful Beast Community Service Award.
Ms. Verna V. Nickelberry, the Founder and Editorial Director of Ordinary People Magazine, is the visionary behind "The OPM Servants Award." The award ceremony recognizes individuals, nonprofit organizations, and corporations that have made significant impacts in their communities through community service, mentorship, community development, and financial contributions.
The star-studded "Red Carpet" event will commence at 4:45 p.m., inviting honorees and guests to walk the red carpet and partake in this remarkable celebration. The evening promises to be a captivating tribute to individuals who are truly making a difference.
For ticket information and additional event details, please visit bit.ly/3OfoYJZ.
For media inquiries and interviews with Shalakemia Moffitt, please contact:
Natasha Riley
Lavish Diamond PR
thelavishdiamond@gmail.com
+1 404-913-5599
