“Cancellation of Storm Conditions” Anticipated at 2pm on October 11, 2023. “All Clear” Anticipated at 5pm. Tropical Storm Condition 1 maintained for Northern Islands

(CNMI Office of the Governor) – As Typhoon Bolaven tracks away from the CNMI, residents are advised that the cancellation of storm conditions will be announced at approximately 2pm today, Oct. 11, 2023, and the “All Clear” condition will be announced at approximately 5pm, Oct. 11, 2023.

The cancellation of conditions means that damaging winds associated with Typhoon Bolaven are not expected. However, despite Typhoon Bolaven moving away from Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, residents should maintain precautionary measures for strong gusty winds and heavy rain showers associated with feeder band activity from tail winds of the typhoon.

Prior to the “All Clear” declaration for the islands, residents are advised to remain at home unless necessary and to stay off the roads and streets to allow emergency crews from the CNMI Department of Public Works, the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, and other critical infrastructure agencies to perform island-wide assessments, debris clearing, and repairs.

Tropical Storm Condition 1 means the tropical storm winds of 39 mph or more are imminent or occurring.

Stay Informed

The Office of the Governor advises the community to keep a close watch on official updates relating to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through official channels (listed below) and media partners.

Again, this is an evolving situation. Typhoon Bolaven continues to move away from Rota, Tinian and Saipan but the strong winds and passing showers will linger a while longer. The CNMI Office of the Governor and CNMI HSEM will be monitoring the movement of the storm, continue to consult with the National Weather Service and other agencies, and will provide updates when available and when appropriate.

For additional information, visit the following:

CNMI EOC State Warning Point Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmieocswp/

CNMI Office of the Governor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmigovernor

NWS Website: https://www.weather.gov/gum/

NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

Joint Typhoon Warning Center Website: https://www.metoc.navy.mil/jtwc/jtwc.html

