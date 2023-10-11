Mithra announces update to the agenda of its upcoming special general shareholders’ meeting

Liege, Belgium, 11 October 2023 – 7:00 CEST – Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) (the "Company"), a company dedicated to Women’s Health, today announces that it has received a request, in accordance with article 7:130 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, from a group of shareholders holding together more than 3% of the Company's outstanding shares to add additional items and resolutions to the agenda of its special general shareholders’ meeting ("SGM") that will be held on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 2:00 PM (CEST). The SGM will be followed by a separate extraordinary general shareholders' meeting (the "EGM").

The request was submitted by a group of eight shareholders, consisting of François Fornieri (2,871,406 shares), Stijn Van Rompay (1 share), Scorpiaux BV (1,341,407 shares), Bart Versluys (3,650 shares), Versluys Bouwgroup NV (32,000 shares), John Foidart (5 shares), and Bernard Jolly and Françoise de Vaucleroy (1,000 shares).

The aforementioned shareholders request the Company to include to the agenda of the SGM: (a) the proposal to dismiss with immediate effect the four independent non-executive directors of the Company, being Dr. Christian Homsy (acting through Life Science Strategy Consulting SRL), Chair of the Board; Ms. Inge Beernaert (currently acting through Inge Beernaert BV), Chair of the Compensation and Nomination Committee; Mr. Jacques Galloy (acting through Gaudeto SRL), Chair of the Audit Committee; and Mr. Sidney Bens (acting through Ribono SRL), and (b) the proposal to appoint Jacques Platieau (acting through Castors Development SA), a former independent director of the Company, as independent director of the Company for a term until the annual general shareholders' meeting to be held in 2025.

The Company has a process in place in order to assess the qualifications and independence of potential new board members, and this will be applied to the proposed candidate. The board will seek to provide to the SGM a recommendation from its Nomination and Remuneration Committee regarding the proposed candidate director. The board will inform the Company's investors of the recommendation of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee, as well as its position regarding the proposed agenda items prior to the SGM.

The amended agenda of the SGM will be made available on the website investors.mithra.com on or about 13 October 2023. At that time, also amended forms to vote and participate to the SGM will be made available on the Company's website. The agenda of the EGM will not be amended.

For more information, please contact:

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA

Alex Sokolowski, PhD

Head of Investor Relations

investorrelations@mithra.com

+32 (0)4 349 28 22

Frédérique Depraetere

Communications Director

info@mithra.com

+32 (0)4 349 28 22





About Mithra

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming Women’s Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra’s goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women’s needs throughout their life span. Mithra explores the potential of the unique native estrogen estetrol in a wide range of applications in women health and beyond. After having successfully launched the first estetrol-based product in 2021, the contraceptive pill ESTELLE®, Mithra is now focusing on its second product DONESTA®, the next-generation hormone therapy. Mithra also offers partners a complete spectrum of solutions from early drug development, clinical batches and commercial manufacturing of complex polymeric products (vaginal ring, implants) and complex liquid injectables and biologicals (vials, pre-filled syringes or cartridges) at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 100 countries around the world, is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com

ESTELLE® and DONESTA® are registered trademarks of Mithra Pharmaceuticals or one of its affiliates.

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.





