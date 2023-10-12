Asian Alliance Radiation & Oncology (AARO) launches the Centre for Stereotactic Radiosurgery (CSR), in Singapore
Providing a one-stop comprehensive oncology solution to our patients close to their homes is our priority”SINGAPORE, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asian Alliance Radiation & Oncology (AARO) launches the Centre for Stereotactic Radiosurgery (CSR), an Integrated Oncology Service Centre in Bukit Timah, Singapore
— Dr Daniel Tan, Director of AARO and CSR
Singapore private oncology group, Asian Alliance Radiation & Oncology (AARO), has officially launched its outpatient Integrated Oncology Service Centre, the Centre for Stereotactic Radiosurgery, on 10th Oct 2023. Located in the lush residential Bukit Timah district along Adam Road, this boutique facility aims to redefine cancer care and the patient treatment experience by bringing advanced oncology services out of crowded hospital hubs, and closer to home.
CSR offers a full-suite of cancer services including radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted and immunotherapy, as well as imaging (MRI, CT scanning, Ultrasound, Mammogram, X-ray) and laboratory services for cancer screening and diagnosis.
“Providing a one-stop comprehensive oncology solution to our patients close to their homes is our priority”, says Dr Daniel Tan, Director of AARO and CSR, “because cancer treatment can last for several weeks, patients do not need to jostle with the crowd in major hospitals, or be constantly reminded that they are sick by being treated in a hospital setting.
Helmed by a group of expert oncologists who are distinguished alumni of National Cancer Centre Singapore, these specialists are also opinion leaders in Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) and Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT), a non-invasive targeted radiation treatment which is able to achieve similar outcomes to open surgery, in Singapore and Asia.
"At CSR, our dedicated and growing team of oncologists and healthcare professionals work tirelessly to provide personalized treatment plans, tailored to each patient's unique needs," says Dr. Jonathan Teh, Medical Director of CSR.
The Centre is designed based on the concepts of Precision, Expertise and Attention to detail.
Precision
CSR is equipped with highly specialised and state-of-the-art radiation technologies, allowing the team to treat cancers of all complexities. Internationally accredited quality management systems are in place to ensure that every treatment will be of the highest standard and carried out with precision and accuracy.
Expertise
CSR is run by a team of internationally trained oncology professionals who are sub-specialized in their areas of practice. All clinical decisions are based on an informed and careful integration of the latest clinical evidence, together with the oncologist’s expertise & experience.
Attention to detail
CSR is intentionally designed to ensure that the patient’s comfort, privacy and dignity are prioritized throughout their cancer journey.
A dedicated team of experts is assigned to every patient to help them navigate the complexities of the cancer journey. In addition, patients can design their healing environment by selecting their preferred planetarium lights as well as their favourite music to calm themselves during their treatment.
From complimentary parking to free-flow beverages and snacks, and gift baskets for patients undergoing chemotherapy, this attention to detail demonstrates CSR’s commitment to caring for their patients in the most holistic way.
