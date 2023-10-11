County Route 17, (Quiet Dell Road) Tucker County, will be closed starting at milepost .30 and ending at milepost .45 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 09, 2023, thru Wednesday, October 12, 2023, for placement of a box culvert. There will not be any allowances for emergency vehicles, school buses or other motorists. All motorists are advised to plan accordingly and use alternate routes.
You just read:
County Route 17, (Quiet Dell Road) Tucker County, will be closed beginning Monday, October 09, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.