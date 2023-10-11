Submit Release
County Route 17, (Quiet Dell Road) Tucker County, will be closed beginning Monday, October 09, 2023

County Route 17, (Quiet Dell Road) Tucker County, will be closed starting at milepost .30 and ending at milepost .45 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 09, 2023, thru Wednesday, October 12, 2023, for placement of a box culvert. There will not be any allowances for emergency vehicles, school buses or other motorists.  All motorists are advised to plan accordingly and use alternate routes.​​

