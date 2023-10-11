Lane Closure on I-79 North, to Begin Monday, October 9, 2023

Page Content

There will be a lane closure on Interstate 79 northbound, at mile marker 133 (Kingmont), to mile marker 135 (Millersville/Pleasant Valley), from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Monday, October 9, 2023, through Saturday, October 14, 2023, for crews to dress up the roadside shoulder stone. Nighttime operations only.

Expect major delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​