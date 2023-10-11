Quảng Ninh aims to develop modern IP system

QUẢNG NINH, VIETNAM, October 11 - Under a plan approved by the Prime Minister for the 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050, the northern province of Quảng Ninh will have 23 industrial parks (IP), the largest number among localities across the country.

Among the 23 planned IPs, seven have been built and host investment projects, namely Cái Lân, Việt Hưng, Hải Yên, Đông Mai, Hải Hà Seaport IP, Sông Khoai, and Đầm Nhà Mạc service IP. The remaining are in the process of planning or waiting for approval and selecting investors.

Quảng Ninh aims to develop each IP according to different product chains and industries, gathering interconnected, supportive and dependent industries to create complete industrial products, especially a network of supporting industries with domestic enterprises participating in global production networks and value chains.

Specifically, Đông Mai, Sông Khoai, Việt Hưng and Bắc Tiền Phong IP will be dedicated to automobile production, mechanical engineering, and assembly of electrical and electronic equipment, while Hải Hà Seaport IP will host projects in the high-tech textile industry.

Thanks to support from the local administration, investors have promptly invested in developing the infrastructure of the IPs, creating land reserves to attract secondary investors.

In Hải Hà Seaport IP, the investor, Hải Hà Industrial Park Vietnam Limited, has developed the technical infrastructure over 300 hectares, including water and electricity supply systems.

Wu Xian Hong, Deputy General Director of Hải Hà Industrial Park Vietnam Limited, said that thanks to the positive assistance from the provincial Party Committee, administration, departments and sectors of Quảng Ninh, to date, the IP has attracted 19 projects from Japan and China with a total investment of over $1.3 billion, mostly in the garment and textile industry, creating jobs for about 13,000 labourers.

Meanwhile, the technical infrastructure system of Đông Mai IP, invested by Viglacera Corporation, has been completed. With its focus on attracting projects in the fields of supporting industries, light industries, high-end consumer goods manufacturing industries, electrical and electronic industries, and mechanical assembly industries, Đông Mai Industrial Park has so far attracted 23 projects from secondary investors, with a total registered capital of over VNĐ6.37 trillion (over $261 million), creating jobs for about 9,000 workers.

Particularly, Đông Mai IP has drawn many strategic and international investors in the field of electronic component and semiconductor manufacturing such as Foxconn, TCL, Yazaki, which are the suppliers of many major electronics companies in the world.

Recent statistics show that the total area of industrial land in local IPs that has been leased to secondary investors for projects has reached over 655 hectares, with an occupancy rate of nearly 52 per cent.

Currently, local IPs have attracted 57 secondary investors, creating jobs for about 35,000 labourers. In 2022, the combined revenue of foreign-invested businesses in the IPs was $2.5 billion, while that of domestically invested firms was VNĐ3.2 trillion. The import revenue of businesses in local IPs reached $1.7 billion, while exports were over $2.25 billion. The firms paid VNĐ910 billion to the State budget.

Hoàng Trung Kiên, head of the Management Board of Quảng Ninh Economic Zones, said that the zone worked closely with relevant agencies to select projects with high efficiency for local IPs, thus making positive contributions to the province’s sustainable development. VNS