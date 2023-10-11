Liquidity of private placement for corporate bonds doubles in Sept

VIETNAM, October 11 - HÀ NỘI — After more than two months of operation of the trading platform for private placement corporate bonds, another 56 corporate bond codes were registered to be traded on the system last month, with the transaction value doubling that of August, said the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX).

In September, the total trading volume of private bonds for corporate bonds of the entire market was nearly 37.1 million bonds.

The total trading value of private placement for corporate bonds reached nearly VNĐ9.5 trillion (US$388.4 million), equal to an average value of more than VNĐ99.22 billion per session, nearly double that of the previous month.

Specifically, bonds with the highest trading value were those of VinFast Trading and Production JSC with nearly VNĐ3.7 trillion, followed by bonds of Luxury Living Furniture Trading Company Limited with a trading value of over VNĐ2.6 trillion, BIDV's bonds of VNĐ1.11 trillion, and Vietcombank's bonds of VNĐ822.43 billion.

As of the end of September, 102 corporate bond codes of 29 issuers were traded on the trading system at HNX.

During the period, the largest issuers were VinFast Trading and Production JSC with a registered trading value of VNĐ14.12 trillion, Capitaland Tower Company, VPBank (VNĐ10.68 trillion), and Vietcombank (VNĐ7.24 trillion).

HNX recorded four more members joining the system last month, including VPBank, Tiền Phong Securities Corporation, BIDV Securities Company, and DNSE Securities JSC, bringing the total number of members to 13.

On the primary market, there were 26 successful issuances of private placement for corporate bonds on the domestic market with an issuance value of more than VNĐ29 trillion.

HNX cooperated with Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation in mid-September to organise a conference to disseminate regulations on bond registration, depository, and trading registration of private issuance for corporate bonds. The aim was to disseminate and guide the implementation of relevant regulations on participating in the private corporate bond market.

At the conference, Nguyễn Hoàng Dương, Deputy Director General of the Department of Banking and Financial Institutions (Ministry of Finance), said that the private issuance for corporate bond trading system had helped enhance market liquidity, while the data on the system would serve the post-inspection work of state management agencies for violations that may arise in the market. — VNS