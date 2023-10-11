Traffic emergency zone hearing: Kuhio Highway in Wainiha

Main, News Posted on Oct 10, 2023 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides notice per Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Section 264-1.5 of its intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) between mileposts 6.5 and 7.5, at the hairpin turn at Wainiha Bay’s Kepuhi Point.

A traffic emergency zone declaration allows HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway. Anyone wishing to comment on the designation of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) between mileposts 6.5 and 7.5 as a traffic emergency zone may do so through a virtual public meeting to be conducted within 24 hours of the designation.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, October 11 at 9 a.m. over Microsoft Teams.

Click here to join to call in to 1(808)829-4853 using conference pin 707 422 751#

A release sent on October 9 detailed the closures and work to protect the highway. It can be found here. The emergency slope stabilization work is expected to take between 2 to 3 weeks to complete.

