Vietnamese NA strengthens cooperation with German KAS foundation

VIETNAM, October 10 -

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải held a meeting with visiting Deputy Secretary General of Germany’s political foundation Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Gerhard Wahlers in Hà Nội yesterday.

Congratulating the foundation on its 30-year presence in Việt Nam, Hải said he hoped Vietnamese NA’s agencies would continue to strengthen cooperation with KAS in many areas such as budget and tax management, e-invoice issuance, e-commerce, anti-transfer pricing, commercial fraud combating, digital transformation, and regional and national planning.

Hailing the fruitful cooperation and support from Germany and some German research institutes, including KAS, to the NA and its agencies, he asked KAS to continue to increase collaboration with the Vietnamese side, helping enhance the operational capacity of the People’s Councils at all levels, and sharing experience in legislative activities, budget management, and the application of the global minimum tax.

The official suggested that KAS and the NA Finance-Budget Committee and Economic Committee consider the signing of a cooperation agreement. He also proposed that the German foundation expand its partnership with the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment.

Wahlers said that KAS had conducted many effective cooperation activities with Vietnamese NA agencies, including the Finance-Budget Committee, Economic Committee and Committee for External Relations.

He said that NA Vice Chairman Hải’s suggestions were also areas in which KAS has rich experience and a large database thanks to its network of 100 representative offices around the world.

KAS would be keen on working closely with agencies of the Vietnamese legislature to build a more effective cooperation plan in the future, he affirmed. VNS