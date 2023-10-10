Submit Release
Three Teens Arrested for Armed Carjackings

Three teens were arrested for two armed carjackings that occurred in the Sixth District.

 

On Sunday, October 8, 2023, at approximately 11:40 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in her car in the 200 block of 58th Street, Northeast. The suspects pointed firearms at the victim and demanded that she exit the vehicle. Once the victim complied, the suspects took the victim’s car and left the location.

 

On Monday, October 9, 2023, at approximately 2:23 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in his car in the 1600 block of 21st Place, Southeast. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then took the victim’s vehicle.

 

Shorly after the second carjacking, a Seat Pleasant Police Department officer observed both stolen vehicles. Through a joint effort by MPD, the Seat Pleasant Police Department, and the Fairfax County Police Department, all three suspects were apprehended.

 

On Monday, October 9, 2023, a 14-year-old juvenile male, a 15-year-old juvenile male, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, all of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

 

###

 

