Man Arrested for a Shooting in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a man has been arrested in reference to a shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Monday, October 9, 2023, at approximately 11:09 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the 1200 block of Queen Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male victim in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. A short time later, a second victim flagged down an ambulance, that was on another call at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Eckington Place, Northeast. Both adult male victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

The detectives’ investigation determined that the two adult male victims robbed the suspect. After the robbery, the suspect pursued them and shot them.

28-year-old Nathaniel Art-Washington of Northwest, DC was arrest and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

###