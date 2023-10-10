Two fishermen rescue in Choiseul Province  

Submit Release
Police in Choiseul Province have confirmed that a missing boat at sea with two people who went on a fishing trip at Ramos Island on 28 September 2023 went safely ashore at Borokuni village in North West Choiseul on 6 October 2023.

Acting Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Inspector Elliot Ngili says, “The two missing persons actually sighted the island on 1 October 2023 And it wasn’t untill 6 October 2023 that they came near the island, which they later knew was Choiseul Province.”

Acting PPC Ngili says, “It was due to light wind that the two men utilised and set their sail to head towards the Island. As they came closer, they used their reserved fuel to get near to the Island. This was when their Outboard Motor stopped due to fuel shortage and the villagers came and rescued them.”

Inspector Ngili further explained, “The survivors were taken care of by the Borokuni community until they recovered and were transported to Taro police station on 9 October 2023.The two survivors now on their way to Honiara with the assistance of Choiseul Provincial Government through the Disaster Office.”

