PM Sogavare congratulates Fiji on its 53rd Independence Anniversary.

PRIME Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP has congratulated the Government and people of the Republic of Fiji on the occasion of their 53rd Independence Anniversary.

In a signed congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka, Prime Minister Sogavare assure Fiji of Solomon Islands renewed commitment to expand shared priorities, and align the two Melanesian brothers bilateral and regional endeavours.

“As Pacific Vuvale and more profoundly as fellow Melanesian brothers, Solomon Islands and Fiji share progressive bilateral relations that will continue to be strengthened through our mutual priorities on development cooperation, climate change, the governance of our oceans, as well as through our people-to-people connections.”

He stated, Solomon Islands reaffirms commitment to nurture and expand areas of common interest and together with Fiji lead in regional cooperation.

“Allow me to wish the Government and the good people of the Republic of Fiji all the prosperity and joyous celebrations,” he concluded.

Prime Minister Sogavare was the guest of honour during the official launch of a week-long celebrations organised by the Solomon Islands Fijian Community on Monday 9th October.

Fiji Day is October 10th, a double anniversary for the nation. On that date in 1874, King Seru Epenisa Cakobau ceded Fiji to the United Kingdom. On the same date in 1970, Fiji regained its independence.

OPMC Press