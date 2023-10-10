Police search for missing boat with three people in Choiseul Province

Taro Police are searching for a 19 feet ray boat with three people onboard missing while out on a fishing trip in Choiseul Province on 7 October 2023.

Acting Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Choiseul Province, Inspector Elliot Ngili says, “The missing boat with three male onboard, left Taro Island and hasn’t returned to Taro since and was suspected to be missing as we experienced bad weather.”

Acting PPC Ngili says, “Taro Police has conducted a search as far as Vurango in Choiseul Province and Kariki Islands and covering the border in the Short land Islands the search returned unsuccessful with no sighting of the missing boat.”

“I call on all communities in Choiseul and Short land islands to look out for the missing boat and report any findings to Taro police on phone 63199,” says PPC Ngili.

Mr. Inspector Ngili says, “As we are now in the wet season, boat operators travelling between our islands in small boats are strongly urged to check the weather with Meteorological Service on phone 27658 or the toll free 933 or listen to the SIBC before embarking on your journey.”

RSIPF Press