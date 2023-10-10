ICYMI: FloridaCommerce Continues to Provide Assistance for Residents and Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Following the impacts of Hurricane Idalia, FloridaCommerce launched immediate recovery efforts for residents and businesses impacted by the storm. FloridaCommerce provided in-person recovery resources to hundreds of businesses and employees at 22 locations in impacted areas in 9 counties.

Partners on site included CareerSource Florida, the Florida Small Business Development Center Network, the Florida Department of Children and Families, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

At the direction of Governor DeSantis, FloridaCommerce also hosted a job fair and a One-Stop Business Resource Center on Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Smokin' in the Pines BBQ in Perry. Here, state agencies assisted residents impacted by Hurricane Idalia and held a job fair for those affected by the permanent closure of the Georgia-Pacific Perry Foley Cellulose mill.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, FloridaCommerce was positioned to launch recovery resources just 48 hours after Hurricane Idalia's landfall,”said J. Alex Kelly, Florida Secretary of Commerce.“The Governor's swift action allowed us to be boots on the ground, connecting people with resources quickly so residents and businesses won't have to wait for federal funding to get back on their feet and re-open their doors.”

“The CareerSource Florida network is committed to helping and supporting employees, job seekers and business owners in the areas affected by Hurricane Idalia,”said CareerSource Florida President and CEO Adrienne Johnston.“Our priority is to ensure Florida families and businesses have access to the important services they need to recover as quickly as possible.”

“The Florida SBDC is committed to helping small business owners affected by Hurricane Idalia recover and reopen”said Greg Britton, state director of the Florida SBDC Network.“Working alongside FloridaCommerce and the SBA, we have established Business Recovery Centers and One-Stop Recovery Centers in impacted areas and have been working diligently at these locations to help business owners understand and apply for the resources they need to get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

FLORIDACOMMERCE RECOVERY RESOURCES

Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program

Governor DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, administered by FloridaCommerce, making $20 million available for businesses impacted by Hurricane Idalia, with $5 million set aside for agricultural and aquaculture small businesses. On September 11, 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $1.6 million to Florida small businesses impacted by Hurricane Idalia through Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

Florida small business owners in need of assistance are encouraged to visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

Dislocated Worker Grant

Florida has been awarded $6.67 million from the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant program in response to Hurricane Idalia. This grant primarily provides disaster relief employment in the form of temporary jobs to Floridians who were impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

Disaster relief employment includes cleanup activities and humanitarian assistance. These activities may involve: