"I Feel Angry: Me Siento Enojado" Bridges the Gap in Bilingual Social Emotional Learning for ELL Students

I Feel Angry: Me Siento Enojado (Spanish Edition)

New Book by Abel Tutagalevao Offers Social Emotional Insights and Tools for ELL Students and Educators

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Emotional Learning Expert Abel Junior Tutagalevao’s latest Children’s book, "I Feel Angry: Me Siento Enojado (Spanish Edition)", was published by CulturalHubb on September 2, 2023.

Written for ages 4-10, the vibrantly illustrated "I Feel Angry" is a Social Emotional Learning (SEL) picture book that explores anger through the perspective of children, whose photographed expressions accurately demonstrate the physiological and psychological manifestations of the emotion. The imagery dovetails beautifully with an engaging, developmentally appropriate, narrative that ultimately provides the reader with practical and actionable emotional management tools.

Much of "I Feel Angry" draws directly on the experiences of educators, parents and children in Tutagalevao’s native New Zealand. There, Tutagalevao worked collaboratively with local schools to address their concerns around the Ministry of Education’s social emotional curriculum. Today, Abel is setting his sights on working with educators in the United States to enrich lesson plans with an emphasis on Social Emotional Learning as it relates to English Language Learners (ELL) and students from bilingual households.

Parents and educators in the US already know that an education plan that addresses Social Emotional Learning has immense benefits in any learning environment. According to research conducted by the Yale Child Study Center, "Students who participate in SEL programs feel better in school, and report less anxiety, stress, depression, and suicidal thoughts. Students were also more connected and included and had better relationships with peers and teachers." (1.)

Although the findings certainly represent great news, the reality for English Language Learners contrasts sharply with the rest of the student population. Their experience is often one where they are accommodated in terms of translation and academic assistance, but lack even basic access to the educational materials and training necessary to develop critical social emotional skills. With an ELL population in the United States estimated to be between 3.5 and 5 million students and counting, the need for further, effective accommodations that go far beyond translation, is evident now more than ever.

"A school culture that attends to the social and emotional needs of a school’s students creates an atmosphere within which students feel validated and cared for, a bicultural or multicultural community culture begins with the expression of a belief system that manifests itself in creating a community that fully embraces the immigrant experience."

-Orozco, Larios, Strom (2.)

Abel has contributed extensively to the development of Social Emotional Learning curricula in New Zealand. In addition to "I Feel Angry", schools regularly include titles such as "I Feel Scared", "I Feel Sad", "I Feel Shy", "I Feel Proud", "I Feel Happy", and "Breathe With Me: Using Breath to Look After my Tinana (Body) and Hinengaro (Mind)".

Additional bilingual editions of I Feel Angry are planned for release in Mandarin, Samoan and Tongan, French, German, and Italian. Visit www.culturalhubb.com to stay up to date on the latest new releases from Social Emotional Learning Expert and Author Abel Tutagalevao.

Source material:

(1.) https://medicine.yale.edu/news-article/new-research-published-in-child-development-confirms-social-and-emotional-learning-significantly-improves-student-academic-performance-well-being-and-perceptions-of-school-safety/

(2.) https://sharemylesson.com/blog/social-emotional-learning-immigrant-students