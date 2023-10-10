Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Breckenridge vacancy on Supreme Court of Missouri

10 October 2023





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Missouri created by the October 2023 retirement of Judge Patricia Breckenridge.





There are 22 applicants, of whom five report they are female and one reports being a minority applicant. Five are employed outside the Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis metropolitan areas. Sixteen applicants work in the public sector, three work in the private sector and three work in both. Of those in the private sector, two work in a solo or small-firm practice. Of those in the public sector, 14 are judges. The applicants’ mean age is 47.5 years.





Rule 10.28(d) permits the commission to select from among all a vacancy’s applicants those it wishes to interview. Historically, names of those being considered for a judicial vacancy were not released to the public; effective September 2010, the Supreme Court of Missouri changed Rule 10 to permit the judicial commissions to release the names of those individuals being interviewed. For this vacancy, the commission announces it will interview all 22 applicants, although those interviewed for the recent Draper vacancy on the Supreme Court will receive abbreviated interviews:

Megan B. Benton

Becky J.W. Borthwick

R. Craig Carter

Sarah A. Castle

Thomas C. Clark II

Stephen S. Davis

Michael E. Gardner

Kenneth R. Garrett III

Ginger K. Gooch

Jack A.L. Goodman

Jennifer R. Growcock

Joseph B. Kloecker Jr.

Christopher K. Limbaugh

Anton H. Luetkemeyer

Shaun J. Mackelprang

Jeffery T. McPherson

David E. Roland

Cristian M. Stevens

John P. Torbitzky

David T. Tunnell

Stanley J. Wallach

Grant W. Wobig

The commission is expected to conduct interviews beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, October 23 and 9 a.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating; they will not be available online.





The commission is expected to meet at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 24, after interviews conclude, at the Supreme Court Building to select the three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.









