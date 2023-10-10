Request for Proposals – Middle housing and accessory dwelling unit off-street parking guidance

The Department of Commerce seeks proposals from firms to develop guidance and supplemental materials to meet new parking requirements that comply with RCW 36.70A.635(7)(a) and RCW 36.70A.681(2)(b)(i). The guidance will inform parking studies for middle housing and accessory dwelling units that cities and counties subject to HB 1110 (2023) and HB 1337 (2023) must produce and Commerce must certify.

Funding will not exceed $100,000 for this project. Commerce expects to award one contract for this solicitation.

Contact Deborah Jacobs, RFP coordinator at Deborah.Jacobs@commerce.wa.gov with any questions.

RFP timeline

Q&A period: Oct. 10 – Oct. 23, 2023

Oct. 10 – Oct. 23, 2023 Pre-proposal conference: Oct. 19, 2023

Oct. 19, 2023 Proposals due: Oct. 31, 2023 by 4:00 PM (PST)

Oct. 31, 2023 by 4:00 PM (PST) Funding period: Dec. 4, 2023 – April 30, 2024

Pre-proposal conference

Potential applicants are encouraged, but not required to attend a pre-proposal conference to learn more about this RFP.