Astera Centerprise Receives 'Best Usability' Award for Fall 2023 by SoftwareSuggest

Effortlessly Create and Automate Data Pipelines with a Zero-Code, Point-and-Click Interface and Advanced ETL/ELT Capabilities

Centerprise has a library of transformations that even heavy-duty tools like Informatica doesn't offer, like SCD. You can literally be up and running in a few seconds, with a very low learning curve.” — Mario Ferrer Business Intelligence/Data Warehouse Architect at Achievers

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astera, a leading provider of end-to-end data solutions, is proud to announce that Astera Centerprise , its no-code data pipeline builder, has been honored with the Best Usability Software Award for 2023 by SoftwareSuggest in their Fall Awards 2023. This recognition underscores Astera’s commitment to delivering user-friendly data solutions, democratizing data accessibility for all.Astera Centerprise: Build Data Pipelines with a Few ClicksAstera Centerprise, a unified, code-free data integration platform, streamlines data extraction, transformation, integration, and warehousing under one roof through automation. Powered by an enterprise-grade parallel-processing engine, it empowers users to construct automated data pipelines, offering native connectivity to a myriad of data sources, facilitating seamless data loading into databases or data warehouses.This award reaffirms our software's unparalleled ease-of-use, making it an effortless tool with a short learning curve.Read what satisfied customers have to say here Why Does Astera Centerprise Stand Out?Astera Centerprise has been designed to help business users take charge of their data pipelines. Here's why it's a game-changer:- In-built Connectors: Seamlessly connect data pipelines to over 50+ systems, including cloud applications like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Tableau, PowerBI, Oracle, SAP, Redshift, Vertica, and more.- Built-in Transformations: Utilize 150+ transformations to manipulate and modify data without coding while ensuring compliance with HIPAA and GDPR regulations.- Data Quality: Employ data profiling and validation features to guarantee data accuracy and reliability.- Instant Data Preview: Gain real-time insight into data at any stage of the process without executing the entire data flow.- Automation: Leverage workflow automation and job scheduling features to free users from repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on critical matters.- Code-free interface: The user-friendly interface empowers business users to drive projects forward without IT team dependency.- Data Governance: Benefit from robust data governance features to enforce data quality and profiling rules, and grant access to assets to various stakeholders while ensuring maximum security.Michigan Education Association (MEA) Streamlines Data Extraction and Integration OvernightMEA used Centerprise to automate their integration process overnight, preparing data in a report-friendly format before the workday began, eliminating the need for manual execution. This saved valuable hours previously spent on manual downloads and execution.Additionally, Centerprise empowered MEA to establish a comprehensive data warehouse which consolidates information for a holistic view of invoicing."I researched several ETL tools and tried Astera’s Centerprise on a trial basis. It was easy to work with and was the tool we decided to go with. Previously all SFTP processes were manual. Centerprise allowed us to schedule those downloads and intrinsic processes, freeing up IT personnel time." Gwen Conarton, Programmer Analyst at MEABuild end-to-end data pipelines without writing a single line of code by scheduling a demo TODAY! About AsteraAstera is a leading provider of enterprise-ready data solutions. The California-based company empowers data professionals with approachable data management tools, including data extraction, integration, warehousing, electronic data interchange, and API management solutions. Astera’s objective is to put the power of insight and data-driven decision-making in the hands of every user.Media Contact:Sameen FaisalEmail: sameen.faisal@astera.com

