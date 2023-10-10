Submit Release
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to Release 2023 Third Quarter Results and Host Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that it will be reporting its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (ET). Interested parties are invited to access the call by dialing 1-855-353-9183 and then keying in the participant passcode 27058#. A recording of this call will be made available Thursday, November 9, 2023, through to Thursday, November 16, 2023. To access the recording, please call 1-855-201-2300, enter the conference access code 27058# and then key in the playback access code 0114058#.

Recordings of SmartCentres’ current and previous conference calls can be found at www.smartcentres.com/investing.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 189 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.8 billion in assets and owns 34.9 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.2% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

For more information, visit www.smartcentres.com or please contact:

Mitchell Goldhar Peter Slan
Executive Chairman and CEO Chief Financial Officer
(905) 326-6400 ext. 7674 (905) 326-6400 ext. 7571
mgoldhar@smartcentres.com pslan@smartcentres.com 

