PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Reminds Businesses About Agency’s Boycott Israel List Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

TEXAS, October 10 - October 10, 2023

(AUSTIN) —Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar released the following statement reminding businesses about the agency’s boycott Israel list amid the Israel-Hamas conflict:

“Over the weekend, Israel was hit with a cowardly attack by terrorists with seemingly no goal but senseless destruction and loss of life. Even as Israel now fights to defend itself, Hamas continues its violent threats by vowing to kill hostages in response to Israeli counterstrikes in Gaza.

“On this issue there can be no equivocating. The Hamas terrorists have underestimated Israeli resolve and have invited the full retribution of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Similarly, as Israel’s ally, we must not waiver in our support.

“As this conflict unfolds, I remind businesses that my office maintains a list of companies that boycott Israel. Texas Government Code Chapter 808 defines 'boycott Israel’ as 'refusing to deal with, terminating business activities with or otherwise taking any action that is intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on or limit commercial relations specifically with Israel or with a person or entity doing business in Israel or in an Israeli-controlled territory … .'

“Texas has long been a friend and ally of Israel, and we support Israel’s right to defend its land and people. Companies that do business with the state of Texas should keep that in mind.”

