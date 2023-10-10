News Release – Hawai‘i Department of Health approves fourth medical cannabis retail dispensary for Maui Pono Life Sciences

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 10, 2023 23-121

Hawai‘i Department of Health approves fourth medical cannabis retail dispensary for Maui Pono Life Sciences

KĪHEI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) has issued a formal notice to proceed to Pono Life Sciences, LLC dba Pono Life Maui, after its fourth retail facility passed its final on-site inspection. Pono Life Maui’s new retail site is located at 95 E Līpoa Street, Kīhei, HI, 96753 and it expects to begin sales on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

“Maui Pono Life Science’s new dispensary will provide much-needed access to patients on Maui,” said Liam Gimon, Dispensary Licensing Section supervisor.

This will be Maui’s seventh retail dispensary and the 24th retail dispensary for the state. As of September 30, 2023, a total of 32,693 in-state patients and 2,817 caregivers were registered statewide, including 5,606 patients and 521 caregivers on Maui. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for patients under 18 are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hawai‘i’s other licensed retail centers include:

Hawai‘i Island

Big Island Grown locations at: 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, in Hilo 64-1040 Māmalahoa Highway in Kamuela 74-5617 Pāwai Place, in Kailua-Kona

Hawaiian Ethos locations at: 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona 64-1035 Māmalahoa Highway in Kamuela 578 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo, 96720



Kauai

Green Aloha located at: 4-1565 Kūhiō Highway in Kapa‘a 5827 Po‘ipū Road in Kōloa



Maui

Maui Grown Therapies locations at:

44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului

7 Ᾱewa Pl, #3 in Makawao

Pono Life Sciences located at:

415 Dairy Road in Kahului

115 N. Market St. in Wailuku

149 Hāna Hwy, Ste. 2 in Pala

Oahu

Aloha Green Apothecary locations at: 1314 South King St. (Interstate Building) in Honolulu 2113 Kalākaua Ave., in Waikīkī 3131 North Nimitz Highway, in Honolulu 92-1048 Ōlani St, Unit 1-110in Kapolei

Cure Oahu located at: 727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu 4850 Kapolei Pkwy, Bldg. #501 in Kapolei

Noa Botanicals locations at: 1308 Young St. in Honolulu 46-028 Kāwā St. in Kāne‘ohe 98-302 Kamehameha Hwy, in ‘Aiea



Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces during a 30-consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property, such as military installations and national parks.

More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/.

# # #

Media Contact:

Shawn Hamamoto

Communications Office

Hawai‘i Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-4417Cell: (808) 722-5380