Bird Construction Inc. Announces Release Date and Conference Call for 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that it will release its 2023 third quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. A conference call and live webcast to discuss the results will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The call will be hosted by Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Gingrich, Chief Financial Officer.

Participants are invited to access the conference call by dialing 1-855-328-1925 at least 10 minutes prior to the start.

The live webcast will be held at https://services.choruscall.ca/links/bird2023q3.html. Participants should join at least 10 minutes prior to the start to register and install any necessary software. The accompanying presentation of the 2023 third quarter financial results will be available after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at https://www.bird.ca/investors.

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction service and maintenance company with a dynamic workforce of over 5,000 individuals. For over 100 years, we have provided integrated solutions and delivered best-in-class execution through a collaborative, safety-first approach. Our comprehensive services encompass end-to-end, full-project lifecycle solutions for a diverse range of clients in the industrial, infrastructure, and institutional markets. Rooted in our purpose of bringing life to vision, we prioritize safety as non-negotiable, foster an inclusive workplace that unlocks our collective potential, and embrace growth with innovative, solution-focused thinking to navigate an evolving world. Our passion for excellence extends from our work to our relationships where we prioritize respect, humility, and honesty as we nurture a culture where greatness grows. www.bird.ca