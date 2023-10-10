Rebuilding Kane County - Major projects highlight Year Five of Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, October 10 - Gov. Pritzker's historic capital program improving infrastructure in key part of state





KANE COUNTY - Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in the Kane County area are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Six major projects represent a total investment of more than $177 million, improving safety, mobility and quality of life while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the Kane County area and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





The six projects are all scheduled to be completed through 2026:

Butterfield Road (Illinois 56) west of Church Road to DuPage County line in Aurora , ongoing resurfacing project with ADA improvements. Daily lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed later this fall.

, ongoing resurfacing project with ADA improvements. Daily lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed later this fall. U.S. 20 at State Street (Illinois 31) in Elgin , ongoing bridge replacement project. At least one lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project began this summer and is anticipated to be completed next spring.

, ongoing bridge replacement project. At least one lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project began this summer and is anticipated to be completed next spring. Lincoln Highway (Illinois 38) from Main Street (Illinois 47) to First Street (Illinois 31) in Elburn , ongoing crack and joint sealing project. Daily lane closures are needed to complete the work. The project began this summer and will be completed later this fall 2023.

, ongoing crack and joint sealing project. Daily lane closures are needed to complete the work. The project began this summer and will be completed later this fall 2023. Illinois 47/U.S. 30 from Jericho Road to south of Galena Road in Yorkville , upcoming reconstruction project. Daily lane closures will be needed. The project is anticipated to begin summer 2024 and completed summer 2026.

, upcoming reconstruction project. Daily lane closures will be needed. The project is anticipated to begin summer 2024 and completed summer 2026. Illinois 47/U.S. 30 from Cross Street to Jericho Road in Sugar Grove , upcoming reconstruction project. At least one lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin fall 2024 and completed fall 2026.

, upcoming reconstruction project. At least one lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin fall 2024 and completed fall 2026. U.S. 20 from Illinois 31 to east of Grace Street in Elgin, upcoming project includes bridge replacement. At least one lane will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin summer 2024 and estimated to be completed fall 2026.

"U.S. 20 is one of the busiest thoroughfares in Kane County," said state Sen. Cristina Castro (D-Elgin). "The new bridges underway and planned in Elgin will help ensure a resilient transportation network for decades to come."

"When I pass by the construction on Butterfield Road, I may be annoyed by the traffic, but I am happy to see the progress" said state Rep. Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora). "With every street we resurface and every ADA improvement we are making our streets safer and easier to navigate."





"Having served on the Regional Transportation Authority board, I know first-hand just how important a robust transportation network is," said state Sen. Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles). "Since Day 1 of Rebuild Illinois, we have been working to bring our roads and bridges back to the standard we deserve."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"These investments in the Kane County region will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down."





