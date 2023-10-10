Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,054 in the last 365 days.

Burgum directs flags lowered for victims of attacks on Israel; residence to be illuminated in Israeli flag colors

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff from sunrise Wednesday, Oct. 11, until sunset Friday, Oct. 13, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for the victims of the attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists. The Governor’s Residence also will be lit up in blue and white, the colors of the Israeli flag, to show support for the U.S. ally and its people.

“North Dakota joins the international community in condemning these horrific acts of violence against our allies in Israel. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of those Americans who have been killed and all the victims of this brutal war waged by Hamas,” Burgum said. “We also pray for those North Dakotans trying to come home from Israel and we continue to urge the State Department to assist with their safe return. By lowering the flags and illuminating the Governor’s Residence in the colors of the Israeli flag, we show respect for the victims and solidarity with our democratic allies as they face unspeakable atrocities. Hamas, Iran and all others responsible must be held to full account for these heinous acts of aggression.”

You just read:

Burgum directs flags lowered for victims of attacks on Israel; residence to be illuminated in Israeli flag colors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more