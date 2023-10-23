MDO Energy Insight Announces Termination of Executive Services for WasteFuel Global Inc.
MDO Energy Insight, a provider of energy transition executive services and project development announces its termination of services for WasteFuel Inc.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDO Energy Insight Inc., a New York based provider of energy transition executive services and project development consulting and investing announces that on October 10th, 2023 it provided notice of termination for contracted executive services for WasteFuel Inc. The parties were unable to agree on a commercial arrangement for a transition period and as a result services are terminated accordingly. "It has been a pleasure to propose to and guide WasteFuel in setting a green methanol strategy and in building a development team and securing investments from Maersk and bp. MDO looks forward to hearing great things from WasteFuel as it continues on its journey to produce green methanol but has decided to terminate its services." said Mario De La Ossa, Founder and President of MDO Energy Insight Inc.
MDO continues to work towards practical decarbonization across the liquid fuels, RNG and biochar space and is excited at the pace of development underway in progressing to commercially viable solutions centered on above ground carbon recycling as part of circular economy solutions. Balancing investor expectations against often costly technology solutions is a key part of our strategy and while it is a challenging balance to achieve we remain excited as maturing end user decarbonization commitments continue to firm up demand signals that project developers must have to achieve de-risked bankable projects.
We expect companies like WasteFuel and others committed to addressing difficult emissions reduction goals while also pursuing other goals to improve quality of life and climate justice to continue navigating the challenges of project development, often in developing market jurisdictions successfully and also call on investors to accelerate collaboration in capital structuring to successfully overcome the challenges of funding first of a kind plants that the world must have in order to achieve meaningful progress to mitigate climate change while balancing economic development specifically in developing market economies.
Mario De La Ossa
MDO Energy Insight Inc.
+1 210-260-5227
