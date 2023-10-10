Submit Release
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on October 30, 2023

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to larger industrial facilities, announced today it will report its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, on Monday, October 30, 2023, after market close.

Webcast and Call Information:

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.postalrealtytrust.com/Investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.

Replay:

A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13734924.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations
Email: Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com
Phone: (516) 232-8900


