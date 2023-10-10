Maryland State Police Continuing Investigation Into Shooting At Bowie State University

October 10, 2023

(BOWIE, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance as investigators are working to locate those responsible for a shooting that injured two people late Saturday night on the campus of Bowie State University.

Investigators stress that there is no indication that the shooters or victims were students at Bowie State. Initial evidence also indicates that the shooting was an isolated incident and that there are no known threats to campus safety.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack, who were assisting Bowie State University with security during Homecoming weekend, responded to the school’s Center for Business and Graduate Studies for a report of a shooting. According to a preliminary investigation, two male victims, both 19, were located in front of the Center for Business and Graduate Studies and were transported by ambulance by the Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division are leading the investigation with assistance provided by troopers from the College Park Barrack, the Bowie State Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Baltimore Field Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The Prince George’s County Police Department also assisted at the scene.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

The case remains active and ongoing.

