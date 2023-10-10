Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2023 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2023 totaled $136.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $66.6 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $69.9 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of September 30, 2023 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 18,957 Global Discovery 1,364 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,927 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,033 Global Equity Team Global Equity 375 Non-U.S. Growth 12,461 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,629 China Post-Venture 161 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,722 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,642 Value Income 11 International Value Team International Value 36,401 International Explorer 201 Global Value Team Global Value 22,398 Select Equity 308 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 796 Credit Team High Income 8,387 Credit Opportunities 199 Floating Rate 52 Developing World Team Developing World 3,223 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,055 Antero Peak Hedge 400 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 296 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 81 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 416 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 136,495 1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $55 million.

