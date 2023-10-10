Nasdaq Announces End of Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date September 29, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of September 29, 2023, short interest in 3,232 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,707,778,036 shares compared with 10,586,849,412 shares in 3,247 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of September 15, 2023. The end of September short interest represents 2.94 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.23 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,761 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,941,091,911 shares at the end of the settlement date of September 29, 2023 compared with 1,790,495,980 shares in 1,757 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.30 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.45.

In summary, short interest in all 4,993 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,648,869,947 shares at the September 29, 2023 settlement date, compared with 5,004 issues and 12,377,345,392 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.46 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.74 days for the previous reporting period.





The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

