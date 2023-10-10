Sana Biotechnology Announces Increased Focus on Hypoimmune-Related Pipeline with the Potential to Deliver Clinical Proof of Concept Data from Four Programs in 2023 and 2024 with a 2024 Operating Burn under $200M

Increasing focus on ex vivo cell therapy platform based on extensive preclinical and early translational clinical data suggesting ability of hypoimmune (HIP)-modified cells to evade immune detection



Human proof of concept data in multiple clinical settings – including oncology, autoimmune diseases, and type 1 diabetes – expected in 2023 and 2024

IND submitted to investigate SC291 in multiple B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases with initial proof of concept data expected in 2024

Enrollment continues in SC291 Phase 1 ARDENT trial in patients with refractory B-cell malignancies with data expected in 2023 and 2024

CTA submitted for investigator sponsored trial exploring HIP-modified primary islet cells in patients with type 1 diabetes; on track for initial HIP proof of concept data in 2023 and 2024

IND submission for SC262 in patients with B-cell malignancies who have failed a CD19 therapy on track for this quarter with initial proof of concept data expected in 2024

Reducing near-term investment on fusogen in vivo delivery platform clinical and preclinical programs, including delaying SG299 IND (in vivo CD19 CAR T)

2024 operating cash burn expected below $200 million following 29% headcount reduction and decreased expenses related to the fusogen platform

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on changing the possible for patients through engineered cells, today announced a portfolio update, including both increased focus on its ex vivo cell therapy product candidates and an IND submission for SC291 in autoimmune diseases. Sana is positioned to generate clinical proof of concept from multiple programs in 2023 and 2024, with a goal of better understanding its allogeneic HIP CAR T programs in blood cancers, allogeneic HIP CAR T program in autoimmune diseases, and HIP pancreatic islet cells in type 1 diabetes. The company will reduce near-term spend on its fusogen platform for in vivo gene delivery, which postpones the planned SG299 IND and decreases its expected forward operating burn.

“We have increased confidence in the potential of our HIP platform, and near-term, we are increasing focus on three therapeutic areas that utilize this platform and have the potential to address large unmet needs with curative intent – allogeneic CAR T cells in oncology, allogeneic CAR T cells in autoimmune diseases, and pancreatic islet cell transplantation in type 1 diabetes. We plan to present clinical data in these areas at various times across 2023 and 2024,” said Steve Harr, President and CEO of Sana. “The SC291 IND submission for the treatment of autoimmune diseases positions us to move into the rapidly emerging opportunity of utilizing CAR T cells in these large and underserved populations, leveraging the investments we have made to date in the HIP platform, T cell therapeutics, and scaled manufacturing that can produce hundreds of patient doses per run. We need to ensure that we have a financeable cost structure with these emerging opportunities factored in, and this strategic re-positioning enables us to deliver significant clinical data across multiple drug candidates with the current balance sheet. These changes unfortunately mean that many talented and valued colleagues will depart the company, and we thank them for their contributions and commitment to our mission.”

Select Program Review

SC291 Oncology (HIP-modified CD19-directed allogeneic CAR T): Enrollment continues in Sana’s ARDENT Phase 1 study for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas and leukemias with clinical data expected in 2023 and 2024.

SC291 Autoimmune (HIP-modified CD19-directed allogeneic CAR T): Sana submitted an IND for the treatment of multiple autoimmune diseases, with preliminary clinical data expected across multiple indications in 2024.

SC262 (HIP-modified CD22-directed allogeneic CAR T): Sana expects to submit an IND in 4Q 2023 for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas and leukemias in patients who have failed CD19-directed CAR T therapies, with preliminary clinical data expected in 2024.

HIP-modified primary islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes: A CTA has been submitted for an investigator sponsored trial exploring the potential of HIP modifications to allogeneic primary islet cells to enable immune evasion and overcome transplant rejection in type 1 diabetes; proof of concept data expected in 2023 and 2024.

SG299 (in vivo CAR T with CD8-targeted fusogen delivery of a CD19-directed CAR): Sana will continue its focused research on this innovative platform but not submit an IND at this time as previously planned.

2024 Operating Burn Guidance

Sana expects 2024 operating cash burn to be below $200 million, allowing the current cash position to extend further into 2025. The strategic re-positioning will reduce headcount by 29% while allowing the company to invest in clinical capabilities across multiple indications in oncology, autoimmune diseases, type 1 diabetes, and central nervous system disorders. Sana will leverage its existing allogeneic manufacturing expertise and continue development of its GMP manufacturing facility in Bothell, Washington.

